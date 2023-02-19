Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Heatwave warning in February! IMD makes unusual weather forecast, details inside

The latest Indian Meteorological Department forecast on Sunday came with a heatwave warning in the month of February.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 04:26 PM IST

Heatwave warning in February! IMD makes unusual weather forecast, details inside
Heatwave warning in February! IMD makes unusual weather forecast, details inside | File Photo

February is not a month when we expect temperatures to rise to heatwave levels in India. The winter is still fading away from most north Indian states. However, the latest Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on Sunday came with a heatwave warning. 

The IMD issued a heatwave warning over the next two days in isolated coastal regions, specifically the Kutch and Konkan areas of Gujarat. The minimum and maximum temperature in most parts of India is already “above normal”,  IMD scientist Naresh was quoted as saying.

"If you talk about the temperature rise in northwest India, it usually happens there when there is a dry spell of weather," he added."We have issued statements in the last few days about the temperature reaching between 37 and 39 degrees celsius in the west coast or Gujarat region, so isolated heat waves may prevail in the coastal region. We have issued a heatwave warning for the next two days in the Konkan and Kutch region except for the Western Himalayas where there is no significant variation," he said.

“Presently, one Western Disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from today. It will impact the weather in the entire Jammu and Kashmir region today and eventually start affecting Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from tomorrow, especially for the next two days,” he added.

READ | Earthquake of 3.0 magnitude hits Madhya Pradesh's Dhar

(Inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Beating Retreat held amid light rain as Republic Day celebrations come to end, see pictures
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From college dropout to Bollywood star, a look at journey of controversy's favourite child
WhatsApp Status becomes more interesting, gets a bunch of new features
High blood sugar? Diabetic patients should be cautious of these changes in body
Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle's star-studded wedding reception featuring Shah Rukh Khan and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CTET Result 2023 to be declared soon at ctet.nic.in, check tentative date and how to download CBSE CTET result online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.