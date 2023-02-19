Heatwave warning in February! IMD makes unusual weather forecast, details inside | File Photo

February is not a month when we expect temperatures to rise to heatwave levels in India. The winter is still fading away from most north Indian states. However, the latest Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on Sunday came with a heatwave warning.

The IMD issued a heatwave warning over the next two days in isolated coastal regions, specifically the Kutch and Konkan areas of Gujarat. The minimum and maximum temperature in most parts of India is already “above normal”, IMD scientist Naresh was quoted as saying.

"If you talk about the temperature rise in northwest India, it usually happens there when there is a dry spell of weather," he added."We have issued statements in the last few days about the temperature reaching between 37 and 39 degrees celsius in the west coast or Gujarat region, so isolated heat waves may prevail in the coastal region. We have issued a heatwave warning for the next two days in the Konkan and Kutch region except for the Western Himalayas where there is no significant variation," he said.

“Presently, one Western Disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from today. It will impact the weather in the entire Jammu and Kashmir region today and eventually start affecting Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from tomorrow, especially for the next two days,” he added.

(Inputs from ANI)