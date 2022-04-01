Heatwave to continue over central India, slight relief in Delhi-NCR as temperature to drop

Heatwave conditions are very likely to reduce spatially and in terms of intensity over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh from April 1 to April 4 even as central India will continue to witness continued heatwave conditions.

On the second consecutive day, Chandrapur in eastern Maharashtra recorded the highest maximum temperature 44 degrees Celsius in the country.

Stations that recorded maximum temperatures above 41 degrees Celsius or more include Bhuj (42), Ahmedabad (41.9), Gandhinagar (41) in Gujarat, Amravati (42), Wardha (43.2), Malegaon (43.4) in Maharashtra, Barmer (42.6), Kota (41.8) in Rajasthan, Jhansi (42.5) in Uttar Pradesh, and Khandwa (42.5), Khargone (43), and Khajuraho (42.5) in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, in Delhi-NCR, there was a slight respite from the heatwave conditions with maximum temperature at Safdarjung (Delhi`s base station) being recorded at 39.5 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperatures across Delhi were recorded as (in degrees Celsius): Palam (39.5), Lodhi Road (39), Ridge (40.1), Ayanagar (39.6), Najafgarh (40.6), Narela (41.6), Pitampura (41.1), SPS Mayur Vihar (37.5) while in Gurugram, it was 41.4 and Noida saw 39.8 degrees Celsius.

For Friday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heatwave conditions would continue in some parts very likely over west Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Telangana.

The IMD also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds at isolated places very likely at Assam and Meghalaya, with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and lightning over isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh.