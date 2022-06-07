Heatwave likely in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Delhi till Thursday, check your city's weather

(Image Source: IANS)

Due to dry and warm westerly winds blowing from Pakistan, heatwave is likely to continue in some parts of north west India till Thursday, the Weather Department said. Banda and Fatehgarh in Uttar Pradesh remained the hottest place in the country, with the maximum temperature recorded at 46.8 degree Celsius and 46.4 degree Celsius respectively.

In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, the mercury reached a maximum of 46.3 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 46 degrees Celsius in Khajuraho and Naugaon of Madhya Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heatwave is expected in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Delhi till Thursday.

The Met Office has predicted heatwave conditions in Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha and north Jharkhand for the next two days. The Southwest Monsoon had reached Kerala on May 29 and is expected to gain momentum and advance from Tuesday.

Light to moderate rain may occur at isolated places over northeast India, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Kerala, South Karnataka and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 24 hours. Light rain is possible in Interior Odisha, Marathwada and Jammu and Kashmir.

On the other hand, light to moderate rain may occur over Sikkim, eastern parts of Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, Kerala, South Konkan and Goa and South Maharashtra. Let us tell you that during the pre-monsoon of 2022, there was a long dry and hot weather for Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Extremely severe heat was observed in many parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh as well as parts of Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat. Although the eastern parts of Rajasthan received occasional rains, they failed to provide relief to the people from the scorching heat for long.

In the last 24 hours, there has been heavy rain in some places with light to moderate rains in most parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, parts of Tamil Nadu Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. At the same time, in some parts of Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, the situation of heatwave to severe heat remained.

