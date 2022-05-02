Heatwave is over: IMD now issues yellow alert for thunderstorms in this part of India

Pic: EFE

The Indian metrological Department (IMD) on Monday said that heatwave conditions is over in most part of the country, adding that the maximum temperatures are not likely to rise for next 6-7 days.

It also issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms for Northwest India due to a Western Disturbance. It added that Delhi may receive rainfall on May 3.

Senior scientist of IMD, RK Jenamani told news agency ANI, “Heatwave is over in most parts of India including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and UP. Western disturbance is quite active. Temperature will not rise for the next 6-7 days.”

Heatwave is over in most parts of India including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and UP. Western disturbance is quite active. Temp will not rise for next 6-7 days. Northwest India has yellow alert for thunderstorms. Delhi to receive rainfall on May 3rd: RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, IMD pic.twitter.com/i9M6wtTuuk — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

The weather department, however, said there are chances of a heatwave in West Rajasthan and Vidarbha, but the major heatwave spell is over.

"We are also giving a Yellow warning to Northwest India as there is a Western disturbance. Delhi is likely to experience rain mainly on May 3. Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab are on yellow alert and strong winds will be there tomorrow and rain may occur," he said.

Isolated light rainfall with Duststorm thunderstorm lightning gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 3 days — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 2, 2022

Jenamani further told that Western Disturbance is very active and the wind pattern can be seen in Delhi, Lucknow, and Jaipur. For the next 6-7 days, east winds will also be very strong and the temperature will not rise.

The national weather forecasting agency predicted that the isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, Kutch and East Rajasthan will experience a decrease in the temperature from today, whereas Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and West Rajasthan will experience heatwave conditions for another 24 hours.

For the past few weeks, parts of the country have been reeling under intense heatwave with the mercury soaring high and average maximum temperature reaching 35.9 and 37.78 degrees Celsius in the northwest and central India respectively.

