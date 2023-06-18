Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Heatwave in UP: Traffic cop dies after fainting due to extreme hot weather in Ayodhya

Vinod Sonkar was on duty near Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya on Sunday afternoon, Circle Officer (Traffic) Pramod Yadav said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 11:03 PM IST

Heatwave in UP: Traffic cop dies after fainting due to extreme hot weather in Ayodhya
Heatwave in UP: Traffic cop dies after fainting due to extreme hot weather in Ayodhya | Photo: File (Image for representation)

A 40-year-old traffic police sub-inspector died here on Sunday after fainting on duty due to severe heat, police said. Vinod Sonkar was on duty near Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya on Sunday afternoon, Circle Officer (Traffic) Pramod Yadav said.

He said Sonkar fainted due to the severe heat and was rushed to the district hospital, where he died. "Unfortunately, one of our traffic sub-inspectors fell prey to the heat wave and worst weather," Yadav said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Ayodhya Dr Ajay Raja said the post-mortem report is awaited. On whether the cause of death was heat stroke, the CMO said, "As of now, we have received only one or two cases of heat strokes, and those too are mild ones."

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Over 50 die in 3 days at govt hospital, probe team says deaths not due to heat stroke

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas rock Met Gala 2023 after-party in stunning Valentino outfits, see viral photos
Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’
In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mahila Samman Savings Scheme: Check interest rate, tax deduction, tax incentives and other benefits
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.