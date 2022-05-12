Heatwave in northwest and central India for next 4 days, 'red alert' in Coastal Andhra

(Image Source: IANS)

Many parts of India are in the grip of severe heat for the last few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave conditions in North West and Central India in the coming days. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heatwave in northwest and central India during the next four days.

The IMD said that during the next three days, the maximum temperature will increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and many parts of Delhi, Rajasthan and central India and there will be no significant change thereafter.

Read | Weather forecast: Heatwave alert in Delhi, MP, Rajasthan, UP and Gujarat; rain warning in more than 17 states

Apart from this, according to the IMD, Gujarat will see a drop of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature after two days. There will be no significant change in temperature in the rest of the country.The Meteorological Department, in its weather bulletin, has predicted severe heatwave conditions at isolated places in western Rajasthan till May 12 and heatwave conditions till May 14.

IMD said, "During May 10 to May 14, heatwave conditions are very high at isolated places over East Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Similar weather will prevail in South Haryana, South Punjab, Delhi, Jammu division and Vidarbha till Thursday.

Meanwhile, the cyclonic storm Asani weakened into a deep depression after Wednesday afternoon. By Thursday morning, it will weaken further and turn into a depression. "At 5.30 pm, the system was centered over west-central Bay of Bengal about 20 km northeast of Machilipatnam and 50 km west-southwest of Narasapur," the IMD bulletin said.

Latest observations indicate that cyclone Asani is crossing Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Narasapur into deep depression with wind speed of 55-65 to 75 kmph. A red alert is in place for Coastal Andhra as cyclonic storm Asani is approaching the coast in the Bay of Bengal. It started heavy rain with strong winds in many parts of the state.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places, heavy to very heavy at isolated places very likely over parts of Andhra and very heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places along the coast. A 'Red Alert' has been issued for districts of Coastal Andhra including Guntur and Krishna.

Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Godavari districts have been put on 'yellow' alert. Meanwhile, there is a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places over Odisha and West Bengal.