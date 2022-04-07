Heatwave in North-West and Central India for next 5 days, rains likely in THESE states

Most parts of India including Delhi are currently battling with severe heat wave conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that there is a possibility of heat wave conditions in North West and Central India during the next 4 to 5 days.

IMD said that the maximum temperature will increase by about 2 degrees Celsius over many parts of North West and Central India during the next 3 days. However, there will be no significant change in the maximum temperature after this. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a strong possibility of severe heat wave in western Rajasthan in the coming days.

In a press release, the IMD said, "Heat wave conditions will prevail over most parts with severe heat wave conditions at isolated parts of West Rajasthan during the next 5 days. Similarly, heat wave conditions will be seen in some parts of East Rajasthan during the next 5 days with severe heat conditions at isolated places."

Heatwave over North and Central India

During the next five days, heatwave and severe heatwave conditions are very likely to continue over isolated parts of South Haryana-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted heatwave conditions over isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha and Bihar during the next few days.

The IMD said in its press release, "Heatwave conditions will prevail over isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha and Bihar during the next 5 days. During the next 2-3 days, there will be heatwave effect over Madhya Maharashtra and Jammu division, over Jharkhand during April 6 to April 8, South Punjab during April 7 to April 10 and Chhattisgarh from April 9 to April 10, 2022.

Heavy to light rain likely in these states

The weather agency has predicted heavy rain in Arunachal Pradesh during the next five days and in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim between April 6 and April 8 and Assam-Meghalaya during April 8 to 10. Meanwhile, scattered rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur over Kerala-Mahe, Tamil Nadu- Puducherry-Karaikal, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka till April 10.

Due to a cyclonic circulation over South Andaman Sea and its adjoining areas, a low pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours.