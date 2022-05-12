Heatwave in Madhya Pradesh: Police recruitment physical test postponed till June 2 after aspirant dies

File Photo

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, on Thursday, announced that the ongoing physical test for police recruitment has been postponed till June 2 given the scorching heat in the state.

The decision was taken one day after an aspirant appearing in the physical efficiency test for the post of constables (GD and radio) died in Jabalpur. An official spokesperson at Madhya Pradesh Police Headquarters told IANS that the physical efficiency test for affected aspirants will be rescheduled from June 6.

"Physical efficiency test scheduled between June 3 and June 5 will continue, whereas the candidates, whose physical test will be affected due to postponement, will be rescheduled from June 6. Candidates will be informed about their turn for the physical test in advance," said Ashish Sharma, a spokesperson for the MP Police.

For the unversed, on Wednesday, a candidate -- Narendra Kumar Goutam, resident of Seoni district, died after finishing the 800-meter race during a physical test in Jabalpur. According to the officials, Goutama fell soon after finishing the race. The onlookers noticed that he was facing difficulty in breathing.

Indar Kumar, another aspirant faced a similar situation on Tuesday. After completing the 800-meter race, he sat on a chair and fell unconscious. As per the official information, Kumar started bleeding from the nose and mouth.

"He was rushed to the hospital and sensing the urgency a green corridor was created and he was transported to Jabalpur hospital. He is still recovering in the hospital," the official said.

An online examination was conducted by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board Bhopal from January 8 to February 17 for the recruitment of 6,000 posts of constable (GD) and constable (radio).

The results were declared on the website www.peb.mp.gov.in on March 24.