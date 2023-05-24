Heatwave in India ends today, IMD issues orange alert for rain and hailstorms in these states (file photo)

Heatwave conditions in India ended on Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced, adding the temperatures will now decrease, and cloudy weather is expected.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for hailstorms, storms, and rain in several regions, including Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chandigarh. IMD scientist RK Jenamani said, “There is a possibility of heavy rains in the hilly areas for the next 2-3 days. There are chances of storms in East India as well."

IMD’s forecast over the next 5 days:

Light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places in Northwest India, including the Western Himalayan Region and the plains of Northwest India, with thunderstorms, lightning, and occasional gusty winds/squalls. The highest intensity of rainfall is anticipated on May 24 and 25

Thundersqualls/gusty wind speeds of 50-60 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and north Rajasthan on May 24 and 25.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and northeast Rajasthan on May 24, while moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh on May 25.

Hailstorms are expected at isolated places in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, and north Rajasthan on May 24 and 25, with Himachal Pradesh experiencing hailstorms on May 24.

Duststorms/thunderstorms with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are likely to occur in Rajasthan from May 24 to 26.

Strong surface winds with speeds of 25-35 kmph are expected over the plains of Northwest India on May 24 and 25.

Northeast India

Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, is very likely to continue over Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura for the next three days.

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya, and Mizoram and Tripura from May 24 to 26.

East India

Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and isolated to scattered rainfall over the rest of the region for the next three days.

Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in Bihar on May 24 and 25 and in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from May 24 to 26.

Hailstorms are expected at isolated places in Jharkhand on May 24 and 25, and in West Bengal and Sikkim on May 24.

Thundersqualls/gusty wind speeds of 50-60 kmph are likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal on May 24 and 25.