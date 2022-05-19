Headlines

India

Heatwave conditions to return over northwest Indian plains, central India from today

Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Rajasthan, south Punjab, south Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh on Thursday and Friday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 19, 2022, 06:05 AM IST

After more than two weeks of heatwave conditions, only five stations across India registered maximum temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

However, after a temporary respite, the northwest Indian plains and central India are likely to witness a fresh spell of heatwave conditions from Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. "There would be a rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius over northwest India and Madhya Pradesh during the next three days and fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter," the IMD bulletin said.

At 45.4 degrees Celsius, Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest maximum temperature across India, while Prayagraj in the same state recorded 45.2 degrees, Churu recorded 45 degrees, and Pilani 45.2 degrees (both Rajasthan), and Nowgong in Madhya Pradesh recorded 45 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Rajasthan, south Punjab, south Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh on Thursday and Friday, over Vidarbha till May 21, and over Odisha on May 22.

However, there would be pockets of relief, especially for NW India. Under the influence of Western Disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds and hailstorm is very likely over Jammu & Kashmir during May 19-22 and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on May 21 and 22.

Isolated light rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh during May 20-22 while dust storm/thunderstorm is very likely at isolated places over west Uttar Pradesh on May 20 and over Rajasthan on May 21 and 22.

