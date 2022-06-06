Heatwave conditions over north, west and central India during next 2-3 days; check where it will rain

(Image Source: Reuters)

After a short period of relief, scorching heat continues in north and central India including western parts of the country. Once again Delhi and its surrounding areas are facing heatwave conditions and at present there is no possibility of relief from it.

The temperature was recorded at 47 degree Celsius at many places in Delhi on Saturday. Haryana, Punjab, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal are also facing severe heat. There is no respite from the heat in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat where people are waiting for rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that the rain activity will increase in the southern peninsula from June 7. Along with this, IMD has issued an alert of heavy rain in isolated parts of northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 5 days.

IMD has also warned that heatwave conditions will prevail over isolated parts of north, west and central India during the next 2-3 days.

Rains during the next 5 days

According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Assam, Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 5 days. At the same time, there may be heavy rain in Arunachal Pradesh from June 7 to 9. There is a possibility of rain and thundershowers in Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep.

There is also a possibility of scattered rain in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. According to the IMD, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Tamil Nadu on June 6 and 7, in Kerala, Mahe on June 7, 8 and 9 and in North Interior Karnataka on June 8.

Temperature may rise up to 2 degrees in north, central India

There is a heatwave alert in Rajasthan, South Punjab, South Haryana-Delhi, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana on June 6. According to the forecast of the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature is likely to increase by about 2 degrees Celsius over most parts of east India.

The maximum temperature is also predicted to increase in south Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Interior Odisha during June 6 to June 7 and there will be no significant increase thereafter. IMD has predicted the possibility of monsoon becoming active around June 15 in central India and June 20 in North India. This means, there is no hope of relief from the heat for the next 10 days.