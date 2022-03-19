Heatwave conditions grip Telangana; temperature reaches 42 degrees

It's still March but parts of Telangana are already experiencing heatwaves with maximum day temperature soaring to 40-42 degrees Celsius.

Hot winds have already started blowing in parts of the state, which meteorologists say is unusual for March.

Nalgonda was the hottest place on Friday with the maximum temperature reaching 43.5 degrees, the highest this season so far. According to Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, this was 6.1 degrees above normal.

The maximum temperature in the state is 2-4 degrees higher than the average temperature of 36-37 degrees for March's second and third week.

The data available with Telangana State Development Planning Society shows that during the last 24 hours Chaprala in Adilabad district recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees.

Meteorologists have predicted that the mercury may rise further next week.

Orange alert or 'Be prepared' warning has been issued to the districts in north Telangana for the next five days as the maximum temperature is likely to be between 41 and 45 degrees Celsius.

Yellow alert or 'Be alert' warning has been issued to other districts where the maximum temperature is likely to be between 36 and 40 degrees.

According to the Centre, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts.

Thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning, is very likely on Saturday at isolated places in Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

With the rise in mercury, people are preferring to remain indoors after 10 a.m. and venture out only for very important work. Those with no roof on their head can be seen taking rest under trees along roads or in parks.

The sales of coconut water, sugarcane, buttermilk, other cold drinks, ice cream and watermelon has increased across the state.

(Agency report)