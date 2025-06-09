The IMD has recorded the highest maximum temperature of 47.4 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar on Monday, June 9.

Amid rising temperatures in Delhi and its national capital region, the Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) issued a yellow alert in ‘heat-wave conditions’ on Monday. A warning of high temperatures ranging from 41 - 45 degrees Celsius from June 9 to 11, has been predicted as per the latest IMD weather bulletin. The temperature crossed 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday, recording 42.1C, two notches above normal, at Safdarjung, the city's base station. Hot and humid weather conditions with dust-rising surface winds reaching up to 30 kmph is expected across the capital.

It has predicted the heatwave will continue for the next few days. The season's highest scorching temperature was on May 16 at 42.3C. The IMD recorded the highest maximum temperature of 47.4 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar on Monday, June 9. The health authorities in the national capital are urging caution due to the ongoing heatwave. It has cautioned about its impact on vulnerable populations like infants and elderly individuals with chronic diseases. Residents are advised to avoid direct sun exposure, stay hydrated, and take necessary precautions as clear skies and dry air dominate the region.

According to IMD, the national capital could witness some ease in weather on June 13 and 14, with temperatures ranging between 38-40, and 37-39 degrees Celsius, respectively. Though Delhi’s surrounding areas including Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh are also experiencing extreme heat, the weather department predicts some relief is expected later in the week, with light to moderate rainfall forecasted amid these days.

In Mumbai and adjoining regions along with parts of eastern India, the IMD stated that the monsoon's northern limit has stalled, however, rainfall is expected to intensify from June 10.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala and Karnataka on June 13 and 14," the IMD bulletin said. In Northeast India, the department predicted isolated heavy rainfall is likely across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura between June 10 and 14.



