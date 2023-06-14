Heatwave alert in Uttar Pradesh: IMD issues warning for 22 districts, check list here

Photo: File (Image for representation)

According to the meteorological office, nearly every division of Uttar Pradesh saw a high temperature of more than 40 degrees Celsius on Tuesday as the state continued to struggle with extreme heat. Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, and Varanasi were among the 22 districts for which the MeT released an extreme heat alert for Wednesday.

According to Mohammad Danish, a scientist at the Meteorological Centre Lucknow, majority of the divisions reported above-normal maximum temperatures over the previous 24 hours. The MeT's weather advisory stated that Jhansi had the highest temperature in the state, with a high of 45.6 degrees Celsius.

Prayagraj had a high temperature of 45.1, Kanpur of 44.1, and Agra of 43.8 degrees Celsius. The temperature reached 43.2 degrees Celsius in Varanasi and Hamirpur, and 42.6 degrees Celsius in Bhadohi and Fatehpur.

The report said that a number of districts, including Agra, Aligarh, Hardoi, Kanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Meerut, and Moradabad, had above-average nighttime temperatures. The state is expected to have extreme heat for the following three days, with only a minor reduction in temperature in certain places, according to the weather forecast.

Delhi weather update

Tuesday's highest temperature in Delhi, which was two degrees above the season's normal, reached 41.8 degrees Celsius. Strong surface winds are expected on Wednesday during the day, according to the IMD. Expected lowest and maximum temperatures are 30 and 41 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Due to Cyclone Biparjoy's impact, which is picking up speed in the Arabian Sea, moderate showers are expected in Delhi on Thursday and Friday, providing some relief to the city's residents from the heat

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | Cyclone Biparjoy: 30,000 people shifted to temporary shelters, 69 trains cancelled