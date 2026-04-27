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Heatwave Alert: IMD warns of severe heat wave conditions across north, central India; Maximum temperature touches 46.9°C in Akola

India Meteorological Department forecasted heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh on April 26 and heat wave conditions on April 27.

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Updated : Apr 27, 2026, 07:48 AM IST

Heatwave Alert: IMD warns of severe heat wave conditions across north, central India; Maximum temperature touches 46.9°C in Akola
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The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that maximum temperatures are in the range of 40-46 degrees Celsius over most parts of the country, except the western Himalayan region, northeast Bihar and northeast India, where temperatures remain below 36 degrees Celsius.The weather agency further informed that the highest maximum temperature of 46.9 degrees Celsius was recorded at Akola.

India Meteorological Department forecasted heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh on April 26 and heat wave conditions on April 27.

The weather department said heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Jammu and Kashmir on April 26 and 27, and across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat during the same period, with similar conditions expected over parts of Chhattisgarh till April 28.

Hot and humid weather conditions are also very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Tripura, coastal Maharashtra and coastal areas of Gujarat on April 26, while such conditions are expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Kerala during the specified period.

Additionally, the IMD said warm night conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh on April 26; Haryana, Chandigarh and parts of Madhya Pradesh on April 26 and 27; and Chhattisgarh on April 27 and 28.

India Meteorological Department said that a Western Disturbance, as a trough in the middle tropospheric westerlies, is seen running roughly along Longitude 80°E to the north of Latitude 32°N.

The weather department further said an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Uttar Pradesh and the neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels, while another such circulation prevails over northeast Jharkhand and adjoining areas. It added that a trough or wind discontinuity runs from North Interior Karnataka to the Comorin area across South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in the lower tropospheric levels.

The IMD also said an anti-cyclonic circulation is present over interior Maharashtra and neighbourhood in lower and middle tropospheric levels, while another upper air cyclonic circulation lies over the central parts of Madhya Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels.Additionally, a trough in westerlies in lower tropospheric levels runs roughly along Longitude 89°E to the north of Latitude 20°N, the weather agency added.

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