Heatwave Alert! IMD issues yellow warning in Haryana till April 7 - Know details

While north India continues to burn as temperatures soar causing heatwaves, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a yellow warning regarding the heatwave in Haryana till April 7.

Places like Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Jhajjar, Palwal, Rohtak, Sonipat and Panipat will be affected by high temperatures.

Senior IMD official said, "Isolated heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over south Haryana during the next five days. Generally, dry weather will prevail over the region with no significant change in maximum temperatures."

As per the forecast by the IMD, Gurugram is likely to witness a temperature of 45 degrees by April 9. On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum of 42.3 degrees that's usually nine degrees above the normal temperature at this time of the year.

On the other hand, even though a cool breeze on thw weekend did provide relief to the residents of Delhi, the capital will witness a severe heatwave in the coming days. Areas like Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge, Ayanagar, Pitampura, Najafgarh and Mayur Vihar recorded close to 40 degrees on Sunday.