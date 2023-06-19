Heatwave alert: 54 deaths in Uttar Pradesh not due to sweltering heat? Authorities reveal real cause

Real reason behind alleged heatwave deaths in Uttar Pradesh (File photo)

As the sweltering heat is beating down on the northern states of the country, one of the worst hit states in India by the heatwave seems to be Uttar Pradesh. Multiple media reports showed that as many as 54 people in UP have died in the last few days due to the heatwave.

Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district seems to be the worst hit by the heatwave, as 54 people have died and over 400 have been hospitalized in the midst of extremely high temperatures in the area, while the officials in the district are not making different claims regarding the deaths.

23 people died on June 15 alone, while the total number of deaths due to heatwave reached 54. However, the authorities are claiming that the deaths in Ballia are happening because of chest pains, and not the extreme heat as it was reported before.

While many doctors posted in government hospitals across Uttar Pradesh said that the deaths in Ballia are linked to the extreme heat in the state, one doctor from Lucknow pointed towards a different cause of death for most of the people.

As quoted by NDTV, a senior doctor named AK Singh said that prima facia, the deaths don’t seem linked to the heatwave conditions, as nearby districts with similar temperatures are not showing similar death figures.

The doctor further said that these deaths are not related to the current weather, but most of the people who died had initial symptoms of chest pain, which is not the first symptom in a person afflicted with heatstroke. He also said that the deaths could be linked to ingesting contaminated water.

As the hospital staff remains on alert, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has once again issued a heatwave warning for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and other northern districts as well as Delhi NCR cities such as Noida, Gurugram, and others.

