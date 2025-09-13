Heated argument between Rahul Gandhi and UP minister Dinesh Pratap Singh in Raebareli goes viral: 'I will give permission...', watch

A video where Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi got involved in a heated arguement with UP Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh, has now gone viral on social media. What's in the video?

A video where Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi got involved in a heated arguement with UP Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh, has now gone viral on social media. Rahul Gandhi was chairing a high-level District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting at the Collectorate's Bachat Bhawan in Raebareli on key central schemes on September 11.

What's in the video?

In the video, LoP Rahul Gandhi could be seen asking UP minister Singh to take permission of the chair before speaking in the meeting. Rahul Gandhi is hear saying, 'I am chairing this meeting. If you have something to say, ask first, and then I will give you a chance to speak.'

India with Congress on X posted the video, with caption, "In the DISHA meeting, LoP Rahul Gandhi ji humbled down BJP minister Dinesh Pratap Singh. The meeting, chaired by Rahul Gandhi ji was attended by MPs and MLAs from Amethi and Rae Bareli, including Singh."

As per PTI, Amethi MP and DISHA co-chairperson Kishori Lal Sharma stated that the confrontation between Rahul Gandhi and UP Minister Dinesh Pratap when Singh began directly questioning officials. “In DISHA meetings, members must seek the chair's permission before speaking. I reminded him of this procedure, just as all questions in the Lok Sabha are addressed through the Speaker,” Sharma said.

"A minister should know parliamentary etiquette, he said, adding, “The Chief Minister should take note of such conduct. What message does it send about cabinet discipline?”

Watch:

What did UP Minister said in his clarification?

Dinesh Pratap Singh, the minister of state (independent charge) for horticulture, posted a lengthy statement on social media in response to a viral photograph of Gandhi shaking hands with his son, also a local block chief. Singh alleged that Congress supporters circulated the image to troll him. “My son should not have merely shaken hands but touched Rahul Gandhi's feet as a mark of respect since he is my age,” he said.

The minister claimed that he stood up and greeted Gandhi, but “he did not shake hands with me”. Calling for “an end to the controversy”, Singh wrote, “Let us move forward in 'apni apni disha' (our own directions).”

In his interview to PTI, he said, 'In the DISHA meeting, the MP is the chair of the meeting of the constituency. As per the guidelines rural development department, implementation, supervising of 43 programmes is his responsibility. When Rahul Gandhi comes, he comes across as an owner, which was not acceptable to me. You will see myself supporting Rahul Gandhi when he does service to the people of Raebareli, but when he uses the platform to criticise the government, then I will be standing against him. I was expecting him to speak about DISHA meeting. Hence, I opposed..."

About DISHA meeting

The DISHA meeting was boycotted by expelled Samajwadi Party MLA from Unchahar, Manoj Kumar Pandey, over one of his proposals being denied indulgence, while an upset Lalganj block head Shivani Singh chose to skip it after her vehicle was allegedly denied entry into the collectorate premises.

Singh, an MLC who hails from Raebareli and was formerly with the Congress, staged a demonstration against Gandhi, along with BJP workers, a day earlier, demanding an apology for allegedly derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother during a recent Congress rally in Bihar.

(with agency inputs)