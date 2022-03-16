Heat wave alert: IMD issues 'yellow alert' for Mumbai, temperatures to rise up to 3 degrees

Summer is already knocking at the doors. With each passing day the maximum temperature of the day is also increasing. The afternoons have become really hot. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a heat wave in the central part of the country. According to IMD, a rapid increase in the maximum temperature will also be recorded in these parts.

IMD predicted that strong heat wave conditions have been forecast in most parts of Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat, Konkan region, western Rajasthan, western Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, eastern Rajasthan and Odisha. The Meteorological Department says that most parts of the country are coming under the grip of heat these days. In such a situation, people need to be careful.

The IMD has said that during the next 2 days, the maximum temperature may increase by 3 degrees in many parts of Northwest India and West Madhya Pradesh. In the next 2 days, the maximum temperature may rise up to 3 degrees in the interior parts of Maharashtra and many parts of Northeast India.

On the other hand, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to the common citizens to stay safe and not let dehydration of the body and avoid stepping out in the afternoon in view of the scorching heat conditions in Mumbai and neighbouring districts.

The BMC said that any person suffering from heatstroke should be immediately taken to the hospital. It also advised people to increase their intake of water and other hygienic fluids. IMD has issued 'Yellow Alert' for heat wave for Wednesday. The IMD has forecast the maximum temperature in Mumbai to be around 40 degrees Celsius in the next two days.

On the other hand, the Meteorological Department has informed that a low pressure area will form near the Indian Ocean and the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. Due to this, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will continue to receive rain and thundershowers till February 19. During this, winds will blow at a speed of 40 to 50 km per hour.