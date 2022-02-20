Heart-warming! Meet the Hindu family looking after a mosque in West Bengal for over 50 years

In a true example of communal harmony from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, a Hindu family of Barasat has been taking care of a mosque for more than 50 years. The name of the mosque is Amanati Masjid. Deepak Kumar Bose of Barasat, North 24 Parganas and his son Deepak Kumar Bose are perfect examples of Hindu-Muslim unity in the society.

The Bose family has done the restoration work in the mosque and the entire family has been taking care of it for the last 50 years. Deepak Bose visits the mosque every day as a caretaker. He comes to the mosque every day before the prayer and cleans the corridors so that people can offer Namaz comfortably. Amanati Masjid is located in Nabopalli area which is a Hindu majority area.

"In 1964,we came here from Bangladesh. We got this property in exchange for our land in Bangladesh.Our family decided not to remove the mosque," said the caretaker of the mosque

In 1964, the Bose family exchanged the property in Khulna with the land of North 24 Parganas. At that time there was a small mosque there. Many people opposed the mosque and talked about its demolition. The Bose family however opposed it saying that it is a religious place.

Mosque's caretaker Deepak Bose says that it was then that they decided to rebuild the mosque and since then their family is taking care of the mosque. Deepak Bose says now many people come to the mosque to offer prayers.

Not only from the area but people from different communities and areas also come here and offer Namaz. He said that they have also appointed an Imam to conduct Azaan. Deepak Bose's son Partha Sarathi Bose says that no one has ever objected to the maintenance of the mosque by the Hindu family.

He said that due to no mosque within a radius of two kilometers, many people come here to offer prayers. A Muslim man, Imam Sharafat Ali, said that he has been asking people to come here for Azaan since 1992 and does not face any kind of threat from the local people.