Hearing in Gyanvapi Masjid-Shringar Gauri dispute case today, survey report likely to be given to both sides

Hearing on the Gyanvapi Masjid-Shringar Gauri dispute case is scheduled for today in the Varanasi district court. It is expected that District Judge Dr Ajay Krishna Vishwesha can give important orders regarding survey and videography of Gyanvapi campus.

Photos and videos related to the proceedings of the commission will now be given to all the parties on Monday. In the last hearing, a two-hour long debate was held on behalf of the Muslim side. After completion of the arguments of the Muslim side, the court fixed May 30 as the next date of hearing.

District Judge Ajay Krishna Vishwesha certified copy of the commission's report, which includes video and photos, will be handed over to all the parties today. The district judge had ordered to file an objection on the commission's report within a week.

It is believed that after the hearing today, the district judge's court can give a copy of the videography to both the parties, which took place in Gyanvapi during the commission proceedings in the past. However, the main advocate of Hindu side Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi said that the video should be seen by the whole country.

The duration of the video of about 11 hours. The Hindu side claims the video has pictures that prove Gyanvapi is the ancient temple of Adi Vishweshwar.

Muslim side demand dismissal of case

In the last hearing, arguments were given for about two hours on behalf of the lawyers of the Muslim side. Abhay Nath Yadav, counsel for the Masjid Committee, said that the matter of finding Shivling in the premises has not been proved. This suit of Hindu side is completely non maintainable. Therefore it should be rejected.

On the other hand, the Hindu side has filed a 10-page reply on the application of Advocate Anjuman Intajamia Committee regarding order 7 rule 11.