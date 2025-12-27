Healthcare services hit across Himachal Pradesh: Why resident doctors are on indefinite strike?

An indefinite strike by resident doctors began across Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, a day after they collectively went on mass leave on Friday. The protest follows the termination of a resident doctor after a video showing him allegedly assaulting a patient in Shimla went viral in recent days.

An indefinite strike by resident doctors began across Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, a day after they collectively went on mass leave on Friday. The protest follows the termination of a resident doctor after a video showing him allegedly assaulting a patient in Shimla went viral in recent days.

State govt terminates resident doctor

After the incident, the Himachal Pradesh government terminated the resident doctor. After talks with the Chief Minister, resident doctors expected revocation of termination order. However, on Friday evening, the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) decided to proceed with an indefinite strike starting Saturday. Resident doctors and various doctors' organisations across almost all hospitals in Himachal Pradesh have supported the strike.

As a result, OPD services remained shut at most places, while in other OPDs which functioned, the number of doctors was limited. In Shimla, the RDA, along with resident doctors' associations from other districts, has jointly participated in the strike.

What does doctors on strike say?

Speaking to the media, President of the RDA, IGMC Shimla, Dr Sohil Sharma, said that revoking the termination of the resident doctor is the only demand. “All the resident doctors' associations and today even the doctors from our dental college are standing in support of us. Our only request to the government is that the termination of Dr Raghav Nirula should be revoked. The Chief Minister has told us that there will be an inquiry into the entire matter,” said Dr Sohil.

However, he added, “The message sent to resident doctors and the entire medical community is alarming. The resentment and harassment are so high that everyone feels that if, within six hours, you are suspended, and within 48 hours you are terminated, a 10-year-long career comes to an abrupt end.” Dr Sharma further said, “If someone is terminated within 24 to 48 hours, can that termination not be revoked during this period? This has been our request to the government earlier and will remain so in the future.”

He emphasised that every incident has two sides. “From day one, I have been saying that there are always two sides to an incident. Why was there provocation? Why were such circumstances created? After all, doctors are human. Even assuming misconduct, we observed that the government suspended the doctor within six hours, which we accepted. But within 48 hours, through a disciplinary committee, the doctor was terminated,” he said.