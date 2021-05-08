Health Ministry revises national admission policy to COVID health facilities - details here

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday revised the national policy for admission of COVID-19 positive patients to COVID health facilities. In the revised policy, the government has done away with the requirement of a COVID-19 positive report for admission to a COVID health facility.

A massive surge in COVID-19 cases across the country has prompted the Union health ministry to take this decision. "This patient-centric measure aims to ensure a prompt, effective and comprehensive treatment of patients suffering from COVID-19," the Centre said in a statement.

According to the health ministry, no patient will be refused services on any account. "This includes medications such as oxygen or essential drugs even if the patient belongs to a different city," the health ministry said in a statement.

The Health Ministry statement noted that the Chief Secretaries of all states and union territories are required to incorporate the revised policy within three days.

The official statement stated that as per the Union Government directive to all States and Union Territories, hospitals under the Central Government, State Governments and Union Territory administration including private hospitals (in States and Union Territories) managing COVID-19 patients shall ensure the following measures given below.

Revised national policy for admission to COVID health facilities

No patient shall be refused admission on the ground that he/she is not able to produce a valid identity card that does not belong to the city where the hospital is located.

Admissions to a hospital must be based on need. It should be ensured that beds are not occupied by persons who do not need hospitalisation.

Further, the discharge should be strictly in accordance with the revised discharge policy.