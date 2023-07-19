Headlines

India

Health Ministry issues ‘takedown notice’ to 15 websites selling e-cigarettes, know reason

The Health Ministry of India has issued a takedown notice to 15 websites that are selling e-cigarettes, a practice which is illegal in the country.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

In a major crackdown against e-cigarettes, the Health Ministry of India has issued a takedown notice to 15 websites that are selling these banned substances over the internet. The notice has ordered these websites to stop the sale of these products.

The Union Health Ministry, in its takedown notice, has asked these 15 websites to stop the sale and advertisement of e-cigarettes on their online platforms, since they are banned in India. Of the 15 websites which have been issued the "takedown notice", four have stopped operations while the rest have not responded yet, an official source told PTI.

"If they don't respond and comply with the law, the health ministry will write to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for taking down these websites. Legal action will also be taken against these websites accordingly," the source said, as per PTI reports.

Apart from these 15 websites which have received a notice from the Centre, six more such websites are on the radar of the Health Ministry. Not just websites, but the ministry is also monitoring the sale and advertisement of e-cigarettes on social media, planning on issuing a notice to them as well.

The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage, and Advertisement) Act came into force in 2019.

The health ministry's notice to the websites said, "We have identified that information relating to online advertisement and sale of illegal e-cigarettes, which is unlawful under Section 4 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act is being hosted, displayed, published, transmitted, and shared on your platform."

These entities have been asked to shut down the practices that are not complying with the IT Act or the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, and issue a response to the government within 36 hours. Failure to do so will attract fine, and will be termed a punishable offence.

(With PTI inputs)

