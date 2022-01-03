Health Minister raps up states/UTs for utilising only 17% of COVID funds to ramp up health infrastructure

Amid sudden surge in cases, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday rapped up states and union territories for under utilising COVID-19 funds to ramp up health infrastructure. The Health Minister was in a virtual interaction with State Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries to review the Public Health Preparedness to COVID-19 and progress of National vaccination campaign.

During the virtual interaction, Mansukh Mandaviya flagged that only 17% of the approved funds under the Emergency COVID Response Package (ECRP-II) was used for ICU and oxygen beds and other health facilities.

Mansukh Mandaviya advised states to leave no stone unturned in ramping up health infrastructure as he noted that countries are experiencing three to four times surge in COVID-19 cases in comparison to their earlier peaks due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Under ECRP-II, states and UTs were expected to utilise the funds in adding ICU beds, oxygen beds, paediatric ICU and HDU beds. The states were urged to effectively use information technology tools for tele-medicine and tele-consultation, including training and capacity building of human resources.

Besides, it includes timely availability of ambulances, readiness of states to operationalise COVID facilities for institutional quarantining and effective and supervised monitoring of those in home isolation. States were also advised to ramp up their vaccination drive especially states like Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur where assembly polls are due.

Mansukh Mandaviya stressed on the continued need to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour along with renewed and stringent focus on containment measures for addressing the present surge.

(With IANS Inputs)