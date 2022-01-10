Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to interact with 5 states, UTs amid rising COVID-19 cases

The meeting will be attended by the health ministers of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and the Union Territory of Daman and Diu.

Union Health Mansukh Mandaviya to interact with health ministers of five states and a Union Territory to review the COVID-19 situation on Monday (January 10) amid a spike in infections.

As per PTI report, the Union minister will virtually interact with health ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra, and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on Sunday to review the COVID-19 situation in the country as the Omicron variant of the virus fuels a surge in cases.

The meeting was attended by NITI Aayog, Union Health Ministry, Ministry of Home Affairs and the members of the COVID-19 Task Force.

As reported by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has reported 1,59,632 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The large influx of cases in India has intensified the fear of the third wave reaching its peak in India soon.

With the new COVID-19 cases being reported on Sunday morning, the country’s active caseload currently stands at 5,90,611. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the COVID-19 positivity rate in the country has jumped to 10.21 per cent.

With the increase in the number of daily COVID-19 cases, the number of Omicron cases has also increased over the last 24 hours in the country. According to the reports, the total Omicron tally in India stands at 3,623 cases on Sunday.

The reports state that out of the total 3,623 Omicron cases in India, 1,409 patients of the new COVID-19 variant have recovered in India till now. The total active COVID-19 caseload in India stands at 5,90,511, which accounts for 1.66 percent of all cases.