Heal thyself of your malaise, there are no takers of your malware: India advises Pakistan at UNSC

Lambasting Pakistan for its false narrative on India, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Syed Akbaruddin on Thursday said that there are "no takers for Pakistan's malware".

Speaking at an open debate at the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday, Akbaruddin said, "it is increasingly acknowledged that the Council faces crises of identity and legitimacy, as well as relevance and performance. The globalisation of terror networks, the weaponisation of new technologies, the inability to counter those resorting to subversive statecraft are showing up the shortcomings of the Council."

Further slamming the neighbouring country for spreading lies, the Akbaruddin said that "one delegation that epitomises the dark arts has, yet again, displayed its wares by peddling falsehoods earlier today. These we dismiss with disdain. My simple response to Pakistan is even though it is late, neighbour, heal thyself of your malaise. There are no takers here for your malware."

He also stressed upon the Council as 'part of the political toolkit' to address the present and future threats to global peace and security, adding that there needs to be a Council which is a 'representative' of current global realities.

"The answer to the crises the Council faces lies in invoking and working through Charter provisions that provide for reform and change. We need a Council that is representative of current global realities, credible, and legitimate, rather than one that rests merely on the claim that it existed at the inception. The Council needs to be fit for purpose for the 21st century," Akbaruddin said.

Meanwhile, slamming Pakistan over the vandalism of Gurdwara Nankana Sahib near Lahore recently and the killing of a Sikh youth there, the Centre on Thursday said that a country which cannot take care of its minorities should not tell others how to do it.

"A country that cannot take care of its minorities should not tell other countries how to do it," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said while referring to the incidents.