Heading to Mussoorie this weekend? Check the new travel regulations HERE

As the COVID-19 cases across the country are gradually decreasing, people seem to be easing up and taking this time to satisfy their wanderlust. All those hoping to travel to the serene town of Mussoorie in Uttarakhand must keep in mind the changes in regulations for tourists before making their travel plans.

According to the revised guidelines for tourists issued by the Uttarakhand administration, only 15,000 people will be allowed to visit the hill station of Mussoorie on the weekends. This decision has been taken by the government to make sure that COVID-19 doesn’t spread in the state.

Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar, while talking to the press, said, “Only 15,000 people can visit Mussoorie during weekends. It is mandatory for the visitors to carry RT-PCR negative report, not older than 72 hours.”

The government of Uttarakhand has revised the travel guidelines for the state in view of the new variants of COVID being reported recently. The city of Nainital reported three cases of the ‘AY 2’ Delta Plus variant of coronavirus earlier this week, which lead to the revision of the travel rules.

As per the latest revisions, people coming to Uttarakhand from other states must have the vaccine certificate for both doses of the COVID vaccine. In case they are not vaccinated, they must carry a negative RT-PCR test report, which is not older than 72 hours.

After the reports of the new COVID variants emerged in Uttarakhand, the state government decided to extend the curfew till September 7, 2021. It must be noted that the patients who tested positive for the new variant of coronavirus have completely recovered now.

As the intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided in the country, many people can be seen gathering in huge groups and not wearing masks. It is being urged by the central government to keep following the COVID safety norms to prevent the impending third wave of the pandemic to commence in the country.