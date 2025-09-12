Heading to Central Delhi? Check Traffic restrictions near Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium for September 12

Delhi Traffic Police have announced restrictions and diversions around Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on September 12 for a live concert, urging commuters to avoid the area and follow advisories for smooth movement.

The Delhi Traffic Police have released a traffic advisory for commuters in view of a major live music concert taking place at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 12, 2025. The show will be hosted in the Main Arena (Gymnastics Hall) between 3 pm and 10 pm, and a large turnout of fans is expected.

To manage the heavy footfall and maintain security, traffic diversions and restrictions will come into effect. Authorities have cautioned citizens to avoid roads near the stadium from 1 pm till midnight, as traffic jams are likely.

Traffic Advisory



In view of the Live Music Concert at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on 12.09.2025 (03:00 PM – 10:00 PM), traffic restrictions/diversions will be in place.



Avoid: IP Marg, Vikas Marg & Ring Road (Rajghat–IP Depot) from 1 PM–12 Midnight

Traffic restrictions

As per the advisory, buses and heavy vehicles will not be allowed to ply on IP Marg and Vikas Marg (MGM Road). Movement will also remain curtailed on the Ring Road stretch between Rajghat and IP Depot. Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes to prevent delays.

Entry and parking arrangements

Visitors heading to the concert can use specific gates to enter the stadium. Gate Nos. 7 and 8 will remain open from Velodrome Road, while Gate Nos. 16, 18, 21, and 22 can be accessed via MGM Road.

Only vehicles carrying authorised parking stickers will be permitted inside designated parking areas. These labels must be clearly displayed on the windscreen with the registration number written on them. Cars without valid labels will be denied entry. Police have suggested that label holders approach the venue through MGM Road using the Ring Road corridor.

General guidelines

Parking will remain prohibited on the Ring Road stretch between Rajghat and IP Flyover in both directions. Any vehicles parked in violation will be towed and fined.

Delhi Traffic Police have urged commuters to cooperate, remain patient, and follow on-ground directions from traffic personnel to ensure smooth movement during the event.