Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer Siddhartha Singh lists worst foods that hinder your weight loss: Aloo Paratha, Coke, more to avoid

After Delhi High Court, Bombay High Court receives bomb threat, search underway

Will Donald Trump trigger global oil shock? India's exit from Russian oil market could push crude prices to $200

Kiara Advani swears by ragi roti: Know more about this superfood, and its benefits

BTS leader RM celebrates his 31st birthday by donating 200 million won to..., for...

Shah Rukh Khan once expressed regret at replacing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from THIS film, said it was 'collective decision of...', movie earned Rs...

Bigg Boss 19: Zaid Darbar defends brother Awez after cheating allegations by Baseer Ali, says 'waise bhi koi doodh ka dhula...'

Heading to Central Delhi? Check Traffic restrictions near Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium for September 12

Altcoins outpace bitcoin as dominance drops

Charlie Kirk assassination: New video shows suspect jumping off roof, fleeing the scene; watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer Siddhartha Singh lists worst foods that hinder your weight loss: Aloo Paratha, Coke, more to avoid

Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer Siddhartha Singh lists worst foods that hinder your w

After Delhi High Court, Bombay High Court receives bomb threat, search underway

After Delhi High Court, Bombay High Court receives bomb threat, search underway

Will Donald Trump trigger global oil shock? India's exit from Russian oil market could push crude prices to $200

ALERT: India's exit from Russian oil market could push crude prices to $200

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

HomeIndia

INDIA

Heading to Central Delhi? Check Traffic restrictions near Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium for September 12

Delhi Traffic Police have announced restrictions and diversions around Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on September 12 for a live concert, urging commuters to avoid the area and follow advisories for smooth movement.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 01:57 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Heading to Central Delhi? Check Traffic restrictions near Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium for September 12
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Delhi Traffic Police have released a traffic advisory for commuters in view of a major live music concert taking place at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 12, 2025. The show will be hosted in the Main Arena (Gymnastics Hall) between 3 pm and 10 pm, and a large turnout of fans is expected.

To manage the heavy footfall and maintain security, traffic diversions and restrictions will come into effect. Authorities have cautioned citizens to avoid roads near the stadium from 1 pm till midnight, as traffic jams are likely.

Traffic restrictions

As per the advisory, buses and heavy vehicles will not be allowed to ply on IP Marg and Vikas Marg (MGM Road). Movement will also remain curtailed on the Ring Road stretch between Rajghat and IP Depot. Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes to prevent delays.

Entry and parking arrangements

Visitors heading to the concert can use specific gates to enter the stadium. Gate Nos. 7 and 8 will remain open from Velodrome Road, while Gate Nos. 16, 18, 21, and 22 can be accessed via MGM Road.

Only vehicles carrying authorised parking stickers will be permitted inside designated parking areas. These labels must be clearly displayed on the windscreen with the registration number written on them. Cars without valid labels will be denied entry. Police have suggested that label holders approach the venue through MGM Road using the Ring Road corridor.

General guidelines

Parking will remain prohibited on the Ring Road stretch between Rajghat and IP Flyover in both directions. Any vehicles parked in violation will be towed and fined.

Delhi Traffic Police have urged commuters to cooperate, remain patient, and follow on-ground directions from traffic personnel to ensure smooth movement during the event.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Apple iPhone 17 series debuts in India: Full features, India pricing, sale dates revealed
Apple iPhone 17 series debuts in India: Full features, India pricing, sale dates
Indian-origin man beheaded at US motel after argument over broken washing machine
Indian-origin man beheaded at US motel after argument over broken washing machin
Kunickaa Sadanand's son talks about her 'toxic' relationship with Kumar Sanu, reveals if actress still feels for him: 'She geniunely loves..'
Kunickaa Sadanand's son talks about her 'toxic' relationship with Kumar Sanu
Karisma Kapoor reveals her fitness secrets: Yoga, walking, simple home-cooked meals, more for toned body
Karisma Kapoor reveals her fitness secrets: Yoga, walking, simple meals, more
Day after wife Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan moves Delhi HC to protect publicity, personality rights
Day after wife Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan moves Delhi HC to protect...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE