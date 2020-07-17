Head of Ram temple construction committee arrives in Ayodhya to attend Trust meeting on Saturday

Headlines

Govt warns of various online financial scams, shares video

Rahul Dravid's son Samit picked in Karnataka's 15-member squad for Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023

Why Jasprit Bumrah not playing in India vs Australia match today?

Bengaluru woman's 'Bumble-tastic' skills secures her an investor's offer, internet reacts

Student at KIIT Bhubaneswar finds deceased frog in mess food, college responds

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rahul Dravid's son Samit picked in Karnataka's 15-member squad for Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023

Bengaluru woman's 'Bumble-tastic' skills secures her an investor's offer, internet reacts

Why Jasprit Bumrah not playing in India vs Australia match today?

10 most successful captains in World Cup history

8 Indian snacks for healthy heart

World's 10 most dangerous countries

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

VIRAL VIDEO: Women slaps society head for removing 'missing dog' poster in Noida

India Creates History, Claims ICC No.1 Ranking In All 3 Formats; Became 2nd Team After SA To Do This

India-Canada Row: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Answers Question On His Allegations Against India

Watch: Raghav Chadha arrives at his and Parineeti Chopra's wedding venue with band-baja baraat in a boat

Tiger Shroff shares glimpse of Ganapath's dystopian world, Vikas Bahl film's teaser to be out on this date

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding live updates: 'Aaj raajneeti nahi, aaj RaagNeeti hai', says Aaditya Thackeray

HomeIndia

India

Head of Ram temple construction committee arrives in Ayodhya to attend Trust meeting on Saturday

The construction of the Ram temple was stopped in March due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2020, 01:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nripendra Mishra, head of the Ram temple construction committee, has arrived in Ayodhya and is camping near the sacred site.

Nripendra Mishra, who was the Principal Secretary to PM Modi, will attend the proposed Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust meeting in Ayodhya on July 18. Along with Nripendra Mishra, a team of big engineers has also come to Ayodhya, which will closely inspect the construction of the temple.

According to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai, Mishra has reached Ayodhya to attend this meeting and will remain for 3 days only. 

This visit of Nripendra Mishra is important in many ways because PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya will also be discussed in this meeting. There has been no response from Prime Minister's office formally or informally about Modi's Ayodhya program. 

However, the people of the trust and the saints of Ayodhya are constantly urging PM Modi to come to Ayodhya. In the proposed meeting on July 18, some new faces can also be given a place in the temple construction committee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited Ayodhya to inaugurate the construction work at the Ram Mandir site.  The president of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das had written a letter to  to Modi, requesting him to visit the sacred city.

Mahant Das further said that the seers do not want the 'bhoomi poojan' to be done via video conferencing or any other virtual way and want the prime minister to come to Ayodhya in-person to join the inauguration program. 

He expressed confidence that his invitation will be accepted by the Prime Minister.

The construction of the Ram temple was stopped in March due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat Express train to take 8.5 hours; check timings, fares, stops

5 tips to update your skincare routine for autumn

PM Modi to inaugurate 9 Vande Bharat Express trains tomorrow; check routes, full list

Mukesh Ambani’s mall flooded with Apple fans as Apple iPhone 15 goes on sale, billionaire to earn big

Student at KIIT Bhubaneswar finds deceased frog in mess food, college responds

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE