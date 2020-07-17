Head of Ram temple construction committee arrives in Ayodhya to attend Trust meeting on Saturday

The construction of the Ram temple was stopped in March due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Nripendra Mishra, head of the Ram temple construction committee, has arrived in Ayodhya and is camping near the sacred site.

Nripendra Mishra, who was the Principal Secretary to PM Modi, will attend the proposed Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust meeting in Ayodhya on July 18. Along with Nripendra Mishra, a team of big engineers has also come to Ayodhya, which will closely inspect the construction of the temple.

According to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai, Mishra has reached Ayodhya to attend this meeting and will remain for 3 days only.

This visit of Nripendra Mishra is important in many ways because PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya will also be discussed in this meeting. There has been no response from Prime Minister's office formally or informally about Modi's Ayodhya program.

However, the people of the trust and the saints of Ayodhya are constantly urging PM Modi to come to Ayodhya. In the proposed meeting on July 18, some new faces can also be given a place in the temple construction committee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited Ayodhya to inaugurate the construction work at the Ram Mandir site. The president of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das had written a letter to to Modi, requesting him to visit the sacred city.

Mahant Das further said that the seers do not want the 'bhoomi poojan' to be done via video conferencing or any other virtual way and want the prime minister to come to Ayodhya in-person to join the inauguration program.

He expressed confidence that his invitation will be accepted by the Prime Minister.

The construction of the Ram temple was stopped in March due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus.