Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

'He threatened to kill me': Gurugram woman slapped multiple times in road rage incident

The victim said that the accused stopped his car in front of her vehicle after overtaking near MDI chowk in Gurugram.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: PTI |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 06:05 PM IST

'He threatened to kill me': Gurugram woman slapped multiple times in road rage incident
Image for representation

A woman was allegedly thrashed by a man over honking during a traffic jam, police said on Thursday. The incident of road rage happened at MDI chowk on Wednesday morning, they said.

The woman, in her complaint, said that the accused stopped his car in front of her vehicle after overtaking near MDI chowk, pulled her out of it and slapped her multiple times. "He also threatened to kill me and said that he will come to my home and beat me again," the victim, works with a financial services company, said in her complaint.

The man fled from the spot after people started gathering, the woman said, adding that she sustained injuries on her left eye and nose and was moved to a hospital. An FIR was registered against the unknown man under sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code at sector 18 police station on Wednesday night, police said.

Efforts are on to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage, SHO inspector Haresh Kumar said.

READ | Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal molested, 'dragged' by car for 10-15 meters

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aamir Khan, Christian Bale, Vineet Kumar: Actors who went through insane physical transformation for movies
Take cues from Suhana Khan to ace wedding season in style
In Pics: Saraswatichandra star Shiny Doshi sets internet on fire with her sexy photos
Pathaan star Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World Cup trophy with former Spanish player Iker Casillas
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's palatial home featuring swanky living room, bedroom and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gujarat: Family performs 'statue' wedding of couple that died by suicide last year, know why
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.