India

'He sold unclaimed bodies': Shocking charge against RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh by former colleague

Sandip Ghosh's former colleague also alleged that Ghosh was engaged in trafficking biomedical waste and medical supplies to Bangladesh.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 03:36 PM IST

'He sold unclaimed bodies': Shocking charge against RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh by former colleague
Photo: X
A former official of RG Kar Medical College has made a shocking charge against ex-principal Dr Sandip Ghosh. Akhtar Ali, former deputy superintendent of the medical college, has claimed that Dr Sandip Ghosh was involved in several illegal activities, including the selling of unclaimed bodies, India Today reported. Ghosh resigned two days after the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, whose body was found in a seminar hall of the medical facility on August 9.

Ali also alleged that the murder accused, Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer, was part of the former principal's security. Akhtar Ali was posted at RG Kar Hospital till 2023. He further alleged that Ghosh was engaged in trafficking biomedical waste and medical supplies to Bangladesh.

"Sandip Ghosh used to do business with unclaimed dead bodies. A case was also registered against him. He was also involved in trafficking biomedical waste. He used to sell it to the people who were part of his additional security. It was then sent to Bangladesh," Ali said.

Ali also claimed that he had raised an alarm about the illegal activities before the state vigilance commission, but no action was taken against the former principal despite an investigation finding him guilty.

Meanwhile, Ghosh has already appeared before sleuths of CBI for questioning several times. The central agency is also mulling over conducting a polygraph test on him, PTI reported quoting an official.

CBI officers have put forth various questions to Ghosh in the last few days, including specifying his role after getting the news of the doctor's death, who he had contacted thereafter and why he allegedly made the parents wait for nearly three hours before getting to see her body, the official said.

