'He should...': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over collapse of Shivaji statue

On August 26, during a period of strong winds, the 35-foot statue of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort collapsed.

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, stated on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ought to apologise to every Maharashtrian for the fall of the Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Malvan, Maharashtra.

“A few days ago, the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was damaged,” Gandhi said. “After this, Narendra Modi said ‘I apologize to Shivaji Maharaj’…But, Narendra Modi has insulted Shivaji Maharaj. He should apologise not only to Shivaji Maharaj but also to every person in Maharashtra.”

At a Sangli event, Gandhi made the demand while introducing a life-size statue of the late Patangrao Kadam, a Congress leader who served in multiple Maharashtra ministries.



He said, “...I give you a guarantee that Kadam ji's (late Congress minister Patangrao Kadam) statue installed will be here even after 50-70 years…"

Gandhi also said that Maharashtra is ingrained with the Congress ideology and charged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of favouring a minority while in power.



