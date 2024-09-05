Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Card issuers shall provide': RBI said on new credit rules, will impact RuPay, Mastercard, Visa, check what it is

'He should...': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over collapse of Shivaji statue

Sikkim: Four Army personnel die in road accident along 'Silk Route'

French President Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as new Prime Minister of France; know all about him

This cricketer breaks world record, scored 300 runs in a ODI match, he is from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

'Card issuers shall provide': RBI said on new credit rules, will impact RuPay, Mastercard, Visa, check what it is

'Card issuers shall provide': RBI said on new credit rules, will impact RuPay, Mastercard, Visa, check what it is

'He should...': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over collapse of Shivaji statue

'He should...': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over collapse of Shivaji statue

Seven highest paid Indian influencers 

Seven highest paid Indian influencers 

Seven spectacular pictures of the earth taken by NASA 

Seven spectacular pictures of the earth taken by NASA 

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

First Indian actor to charge Rs 100 crore per film, highest paid star, not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay

First Indian actor to charge Rs 100 crore per film, highest paid star, not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay

After Khel Khel Mein, Gaurav Manwane to next be seen in Dhvani Bhanushali's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam | Exclusive

After Khel Khel Mein, Gaurav Manwane to next be seen in Dhvani Bhanushali's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

'He should...': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over collapse of Shivaji statue

On August 26, during a period of strong winds, the 35-foot statue of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort collapsed.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 06:55 PM IST

'He should...': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over collapse of Shivaji statue
(Image source: File image)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, stated on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ought to apologise to every Maharashtrian for the fall of the Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Malvan, Maharashtra.

“A few days ago, the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was damaged,” Gandhi said. “After this, Narendra Modi said ‘I apologize to Shivaji Maharaj’…But, Narendra Modi has insulted Shivaji Maharaj. He should apologise not only to Shivaji Maharaj but also to every person in Maharashtra.”
At a Sangli event, Gandhi made the demand while introducing a life-size statue of the late Patangrao Kadam, a Congress leader who served in multiple Maharashtra ministries.
 
He said, “...I give you a guarantee that Kadam ji's (late Congress minister Patangrao Kadam) statue installed will be here even after 50-70 years…" 
At a Sangli event, Gandhi made the demand while introducing a life-size statue of the late Patangrao Kadam, a Congress leader who served in multiple Maharashtra ministries.
 Gandhi also said that Maharashtra is ingrained with the Congress ideology and charged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of favouring a minority while in power.
 
On August 26, during a period of strong winds, the 35-foot statue of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort collapsed. This event sparked a major political controversy in Maharashtra ahead of the assembly elections later this year.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Pakistan plummets to lowest rating points in ICC Test rankings since 1965 after whitewash against Bangladesh

Pakistan plummets to lowest rating points in ICC Test rankings since 1965 after whitewash against Bangladesh

Ananya Panday says she is ‘fighting audience’s perception’ about her: ‘People put you in a box’

Ananya Panday says she is ‘fighting audience’s perception’ about her: ‘People put you in a box’

Sikkim: Four Army personnel die in road accident along 'Silk Route'

Sikkim: Four Army personnel die in road accident along 'Silk Route'

Mukesh Ambani vs Ratan Tata: TCS to compete with Jio in...

Mukesh Ambani vs Ratan Tata: TCS to compete with Jio in...

Meet man who earned gold medal at 19, left CEO position, later built Rs 20000 crore company, he is...

Meet man who earned gold medal at 19, left CEO position, later built Rs 20000 crore company, he is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Indian cinema's most hit jodi did 130 films together, gave 50 hits; not Shah Rukh-Kajol, Amitabh-Jaya, Dharmendra-Hema

Indian cinema's most hit jodi did 130 films together, gave 50 hits; not Shah Rukh-Kajol, Amitabh-Jaya, Dharmendra-Hema

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best cheapest plans for Jio customers

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best cheapest plans for Jio customers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement