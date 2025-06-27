Bharat Jain is the world's richest beggar. Next time you spot him begging outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus or Azad Maidan, don't take him lightly. He earns more than crores of his fellow citizens.

Believe it or not, but is true. He begs on the streets and railway stations in Mumbai like hundreds of others, but he owns two spacious flats with a total value of Rs 1.4 crore. His net worth is Rs 7.5 crore. He is the world's richest beggar. Next time you spot Bharat Jain begging outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus or Azad Maidan, don't take him lightly. He earns more than crores of his fellow citizens.

How much does world's richest beggar earn?

Jain's journey has not been a smooth one. He struggled throughout his life and faced many financial problems while growing up. His family could barely make ends meet and sometimes he could not even get proper food, clothing, and shelter. Bharat Jain has been begging for more than forty years. He earns Rs 2000 to Rs 2,500 a day on average. Thus, his monthly income is Rs 60,000 or more sometimes, more than a lot of people with white-collar jobs in India.

Bharat Jain owns two flats in Mumbai

However, it is Jain who turned this crisis into an opportunity and saved money. He also invested his hard-earned money in the property over the year. Bharat Jain now can boast of two spacious flats in Mumbai with a combined value of Rs 1.4 crore. His family of two sons, his father and brother live in these spaces. Yet, he has not quit his profession; he continues to beg.

Family runs stationary business

Besides the flats, the world's richest beggar also owns two commercial spaces in Thane, which fetch him an amount of 30,000 as rent. This income makes him financially stable, much more than a fresher starting his time in the Indian job market. No one else in Bharat Jain's family begs. His two sons were enrolled in a reputed convent in Mumbai and have completed their education. The family also runs a stationery business.