He is questioning integrity of Kashmiris: Jitendra Singh slams Ghulam Nabi Azad’s comment on Doval’s lunch

Congress lawmaker and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday accused National Security Advisor Ajit Doval of buying the support of people while reviewing the security situation in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"By offering money, you can garner support from anyone. [Paise dekar aap kisiko bhi saath le sakte ho]," Azad said on being asked to react on videos showing Doval interacting with locals in Shopian.

The statement from the Congress leader came just a day after Doval took stock of the situation in Shopian and reached out to the local populace as a confidence-building measure.

Azad also vented out anger against the Centre for their move and claimed, "People of Jammu and Kashmir are angry. There is no internet, no WhatsApp, no vehicular movement. It is the first state where a law is passed after the imposition of a curfew."

This led to a sharp rebuke from MoS PMO Jitendra Singh: “He is seasoned leader, because to say something like this would amount to questioning integrity of Kashmiris. Let's not forget resolution to abrogate #Article370 was passed by both Houses.”