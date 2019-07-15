Trending#

He is just a Home Minister, not God: Asaduddin Owaisi accuses Amit Shah of threatening them

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament on Monday, Owaisi said, "Whoever doesn't support their (BJP) decisions, they call them anti-nationals. Have they opened shop of nationals and anti-nationals?"


Photo: ANI

Photo: ANI

Share

Written By

Edited By

Shashwat Bhandari

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jul 15, 2019, 07:08 PM IST

Following a verbal spat in Lok Sabha during NIA amendment bill discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said whoever doesn't support their (BJP) decisions, they call them anti-nationals.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament on Monday, Owaisi said, "Whoever doesn't support their (BJP) decisions, they call them anti-nationals. Have they opened shop of nationals and anti-nationals?"

Asaduddin Owaisi also accused Amit Shah of threatening them by raising his finger.

"Amit Shah threatens us by raising his finger but he is just a Home Minister, not God. He should read rules first," Owaisi said.

Responding to Owaisi's accusation in Lok Sabha, Amit Shah had said that he was not trying to threaten anybody but if there was fear in the minds of people then what can he do. 

Shah said he was not trying to frighten him and just saying that opposition members should have the patience to listen to the counter view. "When you have fear in your mind than what can I do," he added.

The discussions were being held in the Lok Sabha over the NIA amendment bill which was later passed by a majority of 278 members who votes in favour while 6 voted against it. 

Amit Shah had said that the bill should be passed unanimously to send out a message against terrorism. 

During the verbal spat, Amit Shah also slammed Owaisi and asked him to have the patience to listen to other members as well when the Hyderabad MP objected speech of BJP Baghpat MP Satya Pal Singh. 

Amit Shah said, "Sunne ki bhi aadat daliye Owaisi sahab, iss tarah se nahi chalega."

