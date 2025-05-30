Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday apprised about his meeting with the family members of slain Pahalgam victim Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur who was shot dead in cold blood in the name of religion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday apprised about his meeting with the family members of slain Pahalgam victim Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur who was shot dead in cold blood in the name of religion, and said that the spirit (passion) of the family towards the Indian army that launched Operation Sindoor was inspiring for the countrymen.

"Today, I met the family members of our Kanpur son, Shubham Dwivedi, who lost his life in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. He expressed his gratitude to our mighty army for Operation Sindoor against terrorism. Their spirit inspires the countrymen," PM Modi posted on X.

Modi met the family of Shubham Dwivedi at Chakeri airport after landing in Kanpur, and got emotional while conversing with the parents and wife of the slain victim.

Sanjay Dwivedi, father of Shubham Dwivedi, said that PM Modi had a word with his daughter-in-law Ashanya Dwivedi about the ghastly terror attack since Shubham was shot dead before her and got emotional."I think that this incident has pained him a lot. It was a really emotional moment when he was standing with us. I think he will rest only when terrorism ends," the grieving father told ANI.

"I didn't intend to put forward any demands. I wanted to meet him to express my gratitude for the action he has taken against terrorism...PM talked to my daughter-in-law and Shubham about the incident. He got emotional, and everyone else did as well," he added.

Ashanya Dwivedi, wife of slain victim Shubham Dwivedi, said that PM Modi offered his heartfelt condolences to the family and said that the fight against terrorism is long and will go on.

"PM Modi said that the entire nation and the government are standing with us. He offered his condolences...PM Modi was very sad...PM Modi asked me about the Pahalgam terror attack...PM Modi said that the fight against terrorism has not ended," the grieving wife told ANI.

She apprised about her conversation with the Prime Minister and said he acknowledged her opinion on why the incident happened. "He also heard my opinions and acknowledged when I told him that they (the terrorists) wanted to divide Hindus and Muslims internally, or they wanted to end the peaceful situation in Kashmir. He told me that he also thinks the same...PM Modi assured us of another meeting," Dwivedi added.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI