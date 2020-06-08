HD Deve Gowda to contest Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka; BJP nominates Eranna Kadadi, Ashok Gasti

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan credits wife Gauri Khan for Suhana Khan’s upbringing: ‘You have done so well but…’

This web series' trailer is most watched in India with 76 million views; it's not Mirzapur, The Family Man, Sacred Games

Why is Taj Mahal trending on Twitter and how is it related to ICC World Cup?

Sri Lankan cricketer Pathirana lauds MS Dhoni's mentorship and fitness at 42

Naach: Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's energetic moves, sizzling chemistry in Dream Girl 2 new song impresses fans

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rajkummar Rao opens up about Guns & Gulaabs being compared with Gangs of Wasseypur | Exclusive

Shah Rukh Khan credits wife Gauri Khan for Suhana Khan’s upbringing: ‘You have done so well but…’

This web series' trailer is most watched in India with 76 million views; it's not Mirzapur, The Family Man, Sacred Games

From Rs 800 crore Pataudi Palace to swanky cars: 5 most expensive things owned by Saif Ali Khan

Bowlers with most maiden overs in ODI cricket history

Highest 1st Tuesday collection by Bollywood films, here's where Gadar 2 stands

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Rajkummar Rao opens up about Guns & Gulaabs being compared with Gangs of Wasseypur | Exclusive

Shah Rukh Khan credits wife Gauri Khan for Suhana Khan’s upbringing: ‘You have done so well but…’

This web series' trailer is most watched in India with 76 million views; it's not Mirzapur, The Family Man, Sacred Games

HomeIndia

India

HD Deve Gowda to contest Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka; BJP nominates Eranna Kadadi, Ashok Gasti

The election is scheduled on June 19 to fill four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka which will fall vacant on June 25.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 08, 2020, 06:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday fielded Eranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti as its candidates for the June 19 Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka while the JD(S) announced the nomination of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. 

According to reports, the BJP ignored the recommendations of the state unit to nominate Kadadi and Gasti who are said to come from an RSS background.

The election is scheduled on June 19 to fill four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka which will fall vacant on June 25. The seats are currently represented by Rajeev Gowda and BK Hariprasad of Congress, Prabhakar Kore of BJP and D Kupendra Reddy of JD(S). June 9 is the last date for filing nominations.

The Congress has already announced the name of Mallikarjun Kharge to contest on one seat while party president Sonia Gandhi requested JD(S) patriarch Deve Gowda to contest the remaining seat. 

"Former PM @H_D_Devegowda has decided to contest the Rajya Sabha elections at the request of party legislators, @INCIndia Sonia Gandhi Ji and several national leaders," his son and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Monday.

Thanks to Sri DeveGowda for agreeing to everyone's consensus, Kumaraswamy tweeted.

He is going to file his nominations on June 9, the last date for filing nominations.

The JD(S), which has 34 seats in the assembly, is not in a position to win a seat in Rajya Sabha on its own and will need support from the Congress with its surplus votes.

A minimum of 45 votes are required for candidates to win.

Gowda was defeated in Tumkur constituency by BJP's GS Basavaraj by over 13,000 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Uttarakhand: 1 dead, 3 rescued after house collapses in Chamoli, watch video

India's highest paid film writer charges Rs 5 crore per film, more than many stars; and it's not Javed Akhtar, Gulzar

Viral video: KTM rider's escape attempt from cops ends in shocking pillion passenger fall, watch

Ratan Tata's brand to Boroline, Parle-G: How Indian products launched before independence are still doing good business

'Wrong dates, facts': Congress' Sachin Pilot reacts to BJP leader’s 'Rajesh Pilot bombed Mizoram' claim

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE