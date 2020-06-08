HD Deve Gowda to contest Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka; BJP nominates Eranna Kadadi, Ashok Gasti

The election is scheduled on June 19 to fill four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka which will fall vacant on June 25.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday fielded Eranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti as its candidates for the June 19 Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka while the JD(S) announced the nomination of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

According to reports, the BJP ignored the recommendations of the state unit to nominate Kadadi and Gasti who are said to come from an RSS background.

The election is scheduled on June 19 to fill four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka which will fall vacant on June 25. The seats are currently represented by Rajeev Gowda and BK Hariprasad of Congress, Prabhakar Kore of BJP and D Kupendra Reddy of JD(S). June 9 is the last date for filing nominations.

The Congress has already announced the name of Mallikarjun Kharge to contest on one seat while party president Sonia Gandhi requested JD(S) patriarch Deve Gowda to contest the remaining seat.

"Former PM @H_D_Devegowda has decided to contest the Rajya Sabha elections at the request of party legislators, @INCIndia Sonia Gandhi Ji and several national leaders," his son and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Monday.

Thanks to Sri DeveGowda for agreeing to everyone's consensus, Kumaraswamy tweeted.

He is going to file his nominations on June 9, the last date for filing nominations.

The JD(S), which has 34 seats in the assembly, is not in a position to win a seat in Rajya Sabha on its own and will need support from the Congress with its surplus votes.

A minimum of 45 votes are required for candidates to win.

Gowda was defeated in Tumkur constituency by BJP's GS Basavaraj by over 13,000 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.