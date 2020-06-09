HC seeks response from Delhi govt, MCD on preparedness to deal with earthquake

The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi government and civic authorities to file their responses after a plea raised concern on the rising number of tremors in the national capital and sought for directions to act in a time-bound manner before a major earthquake hits the city.

The application filed by Advocate Arpit Bhargav prays that the authorities apprise the court about the steps taken and intended to be taken in this regard.

It also asks about the preparedness of the authorities in case of a major Earthquake in Delhi.

On this, the Delhi High Court has asked Delhi Chief Secretary, Commissioners of Municipal Corporations in Delhi, Delhi Cantonment Board and DDA's Vice-chairman to file affidavits with their responses and make citizens aware over the precautions they can take.

The petitioner has listed the series of small tremors observed in Delhi recently. He further mentions the opinion of various experts predicting a possible major earthquake in near future in Delhi-NCR. "In fact, various experts from IIT and government bodies have gone on record in various print media that builders and architects have created a nexus compromising on strict adherence to norms relating to earthquakes as well as need to revise building code and detailing other safety measures," the petition reads.

Appealing the court to intervene in larger public interest and issue urgent directions, the petitioner said that the situation can be much more harmful than present COVID-19 situation if a major earthquake strikes Delhi, considering around "1700 unauthorised colonies" house more than "50 lakh people" in the national capital.

He said that only 10-15% of Delhi buildings comply with the building code and regulations.

Seeing the situation, the petitioner has requested the court to intervene and issue urgent directions to the authorities concerned.