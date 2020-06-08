HC issues notice to Delhi Police on Shashi Tharoor's plea seeking to preserve Sunanda Pushkar's Twitter account

Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to Delhi police on Shashi Tharoor's plea seeking direction to write to Twitter India to preserve the social media account of his deceased wife Sunanda Pushkar during the pendency of the trial into her death.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has moved the court to preserve the Twitter account of Sunanda Pushkar, submitting that the account details were of utmost importance.

The plea claimed that there were apprehension and threat of the account and tweets getting deleted.

Tharoor said that if that happens then his right to exonerate himself from allegedly false charges level against him will be taken away. The plea said that for a fair trial, police should preserve material and documents essential for the adjudication of the case.

As per the internal policy of Twitter on deceased and inactive users, there is a possibility that Twitter can delete the account, he added.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead at a luxury hotel in Delhi in January 2014. Shashi Tharoor is accused under abetment to suicide and under other sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the suspicious death of his wife.

Tharoor is out on bail in the case.