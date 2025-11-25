Hayli Gubbi Volcano Eruption: Several flights cancelled as Ethiopian volcanic ash clouds drifts towards India

The long-dormant volcano in northern Ethiopia erupted on Sunday, sending ash plumes across the Red Sea toward Yemen and Oman.

Flight operations in India were affected as aviation authorities issued instructions due to a dense cloud of ash from the Hayli Gubbi volcano outburst. On Sunday, the long-dormant volcano in northern Ethiopia erupted, sending ash plumes across the Red Sea toward Yemen and Oman. The ash cloud reached Delhi around 11 p.m. on Monday, and it is predicted to continue moving into Punjab and Haryana throughout the night and into Tuesday.

In a detailed advisory, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) directed airlines to avoid locations and flight levels affected by volcanic ash strictly and to modify flight planning, routing, and fuel considerations in accordance with the most recent advisories.

Any potential ash encounter, including abnormal engine performance or smoke or odor in the cabin, must be reported right away by the airlines. According to the aviation authorities, the operator in question must check runways, taxiways, and aprons as well if volcanic ash interferes with airport operations.

Flights were rerouted across Pakistani airspace, according to a Mumbai airport official. “The Pakistan airspace is shut for Indian airlines, hence the Indian airlines are expected to be impacted. We have started keeping a record of this and are monitoring the situation,” an official said.