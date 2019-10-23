Hawala operator arrested in Iqbal Mirchi land deal case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested another person in the alleged illegal properties matter of deceased gangster Iqbal Iqbal Mirchi.

The ED arrested Rinku Deshpande, an alleged hawala operator, on the basis of a statement made by another accused Ranjit Bindra. The ED suspects a link between the Deshpande and his family with Mirchi.

Ranjit has confessed before the ED that he had met Iqbal Mirchi in London where the matter of sale and purchase of three properties was discussed. Ranjit had met Mirchi while posing as a broker of Sun Blink Reas Estate.

He had helped Deshpande get Rs 40 in incentives for fake tenants at the Worli property.

Earlier on Tuesday, Humayun Merchant, a close aid of Mirchi, was also arrested in Mumbai.

He was produced at a Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court, where he was sent to ED custody till 24th October.

The arrests are in connection with controversial monetary transactions between former Union Minister Praful Patel's company Millennium Developer Private Ltd and Iqbal Mirchi's son Asif Memon in Worli land deal. The transaction value is said to be in crores.

According to the police, Mirchi had given Humayun the power of attorney to fix deals on his behalf.

The investigating agency had earlier questioned Praful Patel and confronted him with documents that were unearthed during the probe. The documents showed that Millenium Developers built a 15-story building in Mumbai and gave two floors to Mirchi's family members in 2006-07.

Iqbal Mirchi, an alleged Indian underworld figure, was a close aid of the fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's. He died of a heart attack in 2013 in London at age 63.