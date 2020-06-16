Havildar Pazhani from Tamil Nadu makes supreme sacrifice in border stand-off with China, state govt announces Rs 20 lakh

Havildar Pazhani hailed from Kadukkaloor village in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district is the father of two kids and served in the Indian Army for 22 years.

Havildar Pazhani hailing from Ramanathapuram District of Tamil Nadu is among the three Indian Army personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the violent stand-off with the Chinese forces.

Colonel Santosh Babu, Commanding officer of 16 Bihar Regiment and Sepoy Kundan Kumar Ojha also laid down their lives in the incident near Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh which is said to have occurred Monday night.

The soldier who hailed from Kadukkaloor village in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district is the father of two kids and served in the Indian Army for 22 years.

“We were informed that he died in the India-China clash that occurred during the early hours. An Army official from Rajasthan called and informed us. He had even come to this very house in our town in January this year. The family is fully dependent on his income,” said Nachiappan, father-in-law of the fallen soldier.

He added that Pazhani and had two schoolgoing-kids - a son who was studying in 6th grade and a daughter who was in her 3rd grade. The slain soldier’s wife is a degree holder and works as a clerk at a college in the Ramanathapuram district.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakhs for the bereaved family and also offered a government job (based on qualification) to the next of kin.

The Chief Minister and various opposition leaders from Tamil Nadu had issued statements or tweeted out in honour of solider and expressed their condolences and solidarity with the bereaved family.