Haveri Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Karnataka: BJP's holds fort, set to win with big margin

Haveri Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP's Udasi SC is headed for a big win, leading by more than 82000 votes over Congress's DR Patil.

Haveri voted on April 23, in the third phase of general election 2019. BJP's SC Udasi and Congress' DR Patil were the key candidates in the fray in 2019. In the third phase, polling was held in a total of 116 constituencies across 14 states.

Haveri Lok Sabha constituency profile

Haveri Lok Sabha constituency was formed after the delimitation exercise in 2008. Haveri Lok Sabha seat consists of eight assembly segments. BJP here is once again relying on SC Udasi who has been winning the election here since the past two consecutive terms. Congress in 2019 has changed its candidate and fielded Dr Patil instead of Saleem Ahmed who have already faced two-time defeat against Udasi.

Haveri Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

BJP: SC Udasi

Congress: DR Patil

Haveri Lok Sabha results in 2014 and 2009

2014

Winning candidate: SC Udasi (BJP)

Losing candidate: Saleem Ahmed (Congress)

2009

Winning candidate: US Udasi (BJP)

Losing candidate: Saleem Ahmed (Congress)

It will be a test for Congress-JDS alliance which is currently running the government in Karnataka as the results in 2019 will definitely play an important role in alliance future. As part of the Congress-JD(S) alliance, the Congress is contesting on 20 and JDS on 8 out of 28 total Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

BJP's BS Yeddyurappa, Congress' Siddaramaiah and JDS' and current chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, his father, and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda are the top leaders representing their respective parties in the state.

In phase 3, the remaining 14 Karnataka Lok Sabha constituencies (total 28) will go to polls. Lok Sabha election in Karnataka is being held in two phases. Voting in the first 14 constituencies have already taken place in the second phase which was held on April 18 with a voter turn out of 68.52%

The total number of electorate in Karnataka is 2,39,68,905 where 1,21,03,742 are male and 1,18,63,204 female. 1,959 belong to the third gender category. A total of 27,776 polling stations have been set up in Karnataka.

Going by Karnataka Assembly election 2018 results, the BJP may have some advantage since it was the single largest party which had secured 104 seats, however, it failed to form the government in the state. The Congress stood second after securing 78 seats while JDS got 37.

Out of a total 237 candidates who have filed their nomination in the third phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 in Karnataka across political parties, nine of them are women.

Out of 14 seats where polling will take place in the third phase (April 23), BJP is contesting on 14, Congress on 11, JDS on 3, CPI(Marxist-Leninist) on 1. 63 others and 131 independent candidates are also contesting in the third phase.

In 2014, BJP had won 17 seats, Congress won 9 and JDS won 2. A total of 43.83% was BJP's vote share, 41.27% Congress' vote share, JDS got 11.73% votes while others got 3.17%.

List of 14 Karnataka constituencies where polling will be held in phase 3 of Lok Sabha election 2019

Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bellary, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikkodi, Davanagere, Dharwad, Gulbarga, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur, Shimoga, Uttara Kannada

Lok Sabha election 2019 was held in 7 phases.