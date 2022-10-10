Have you seen the condition after Diwali? SC asks BJP's Manoj Tiwari as it refuses to lift ban on firecrackers in Delhi

Representational Image

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to lift the ban on firecrackers in Delhi for now and said that the matter will be heard again before Diwali holidays.

Expressing concern over the pollution levels in Delhi NCR, the top court said it had already passed a detailed order with regard to the use of firecrackers and will not vacate the previous order. The court said its order regarding pollution during the festive season was “very clear”.

Justice MR Shah’s observation came on a plea filed by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari challenging the blanket ban on sale and purchase and usage of firecrackers in the national capital during festive seasons.

During the hearing, the top court asked Tiwari’s lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha: "Are you a permanent resident of NCR? Have you seen the condition after Diwali?"

Justice MR Shah posed such a question after Jha submitted that at least green crackers should be permitted. "How can we allow firecrackers even if they are green crackers. Have you seen the pollution of Delhi," it asked the petitioner.

The bench also comprising Justice Krishna Murari clarified that the blanket ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal was only for Delhi NCR.

After a few submissions, Court agreed to hear the PIL with connected matters.

In his plea, the BJP leader has sought that fresh guidelines should be issued to all states in respect of selling, purchasing or bursting of permissible firecrackers.