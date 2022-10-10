Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Have you seen the condition after Diwali? SC asks BJP's Manoj Tiwari as it refuses to lift ban on firecrackers in Delhi

The bench also comprising Justice Krishna Murari clarified that the blanket ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal was only for Delhi NCR.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 06:48 PM IST

Have you seen the condition after Diwali? SC asks BJP's Manoj Tiwari as it refuses to lift ban on firecrackers in Delhi
Representational Image

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to lift the ban on firecrackers in Delhi for now and said that the matter will be heard again before Diwali holidays.

Expressing concern over the pollution levels in Delhi NCR, the top court said it had already passed a detailed order with regard to the use of firecrackers and will not vacate the previous order. The court said its order regarding pollution during the festive season was “very clear”. 

Justice MR Shah’s observation came on a plea filed by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari challenging the blanket ban on sale and purchase and usage of firecrackers in the national capital during festive seasons. 

During the hearing, the top court asked Tiwari’s lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha: "Are you a permanent resident of NCR? Have you seen the condition after Diwali?"

Justice MR Shah posed such a question after Jha submitted that at least green crackers should be permitted. "How can we allow firecrackers even if they are green crackers. Have you seen the pollution of Delhi," it asked the petitioner.

 

The bench also comprising Justice Krishna Murari clarified that the blanket ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal was only for Delhi NCR.

After a few submissions, Court agreed to hear the PIL with connected matters.

In his plea, the BJP leader has sought that fresh guidelines should be issued to all states in respect of selling, purchasing or bursting of permissible firecrackers.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Queen Elizabeth II death: Helen Mirren, Claire Foy, Olivia Coleman; actresses who played Her Majesty on-screen
Apple iPhone 13 Pro, Apple Watch Series 3 and other products Apple may kill on September 7, here’s why
5 protein lunch recipes you should add to your diet
Newlyweds Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara's romantic photos from Spain go viral
The Crown, The Unlikely Queen, A Royal Night Out: Movies, series on the life of late Queen Elizabeth II
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 478 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 10
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.