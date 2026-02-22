'Have you opened a massage parlour?': Three Arunachal women allege racial abuse by neighbours in Delhi; FIR lodged

Three women from Arunachal Pradesh alleged racial abuse by neighbours in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar after a dispute over repair work.

Three women from Arunachal Pradesh, currently residing in Delhi, have accused their neighbours of racial harassment and verbal humiliation following a dispute at their rented accommodation in Malviya Nagar. Police have registered a case against a couple after videos of the confrontation circulated widely on social media.

Dispute Over Repair Work Sparks Tension

According to officials, the altercation occurred around 3:30 pm on February 20 when drilling and electrical work was underway at the women’s fourth-floor flat. During the process, dust and small fragments reportedly fell into the lower-floor apartment, prompting objections from residents Harsh Singh and his wife.

What began as a complaint about the inconvenience soon escalated into a heated exchange. The women allege that instead of resolving the matter amicably, the couple resorted to derogatory language and racial slurs targeting their northeastern identity.

Videos Surface Online

Clips from the incident show the accused allegedly making offensive remarks, including insinuations about the women’s character and profession. In one video, the women are heard challenging the accusations and asking the couple to verify their claims.

One of the complainants told reporters that they were called “dhandhewali” and “momo,” terms she described as humiliating and discriminatory. The women have stated that the comments were not only personally hurtful but also demeaned the wider northeastern community.

FIR Registered Under BNS Sections

An FIR has been lodged at Malviya Nagar Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections related to insulting the modesty of a woman, criminal intimidation, common intention, and promoting enmity between groups based on race or place of birth.

Police clarified that no physical assault was reported, but the complaint details mental harassment and public humiliation. Authorities said the matter is under investigation, and further action will follow based on evidence.

Demand for Apology

The women have demanded a formal apology from the accused, asserting that racial discrimination against people from the Northeast remains a persistent issue in metropolitan cities.

The case has reignited conversations about prejudice and stereotyping faced by individuals from India’s northeastern states, particularly in urban housing societies. Police have urged residents to maintain harmony and resolve disputes peacefully while investigations continue.