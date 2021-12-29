Have you noticed codes on your LPG cylinder? Here's what they mean

Gas cylinders are an important part of our everyday lives and under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, free LPG cylinders are also being distributed to people living below the poverty line.

Even as it useful, the dangers related to gas cylinders are not unknown. Very often, we hear of gas cylinders bursting. However, with some caution, we can avoid this from happening. Let us know how:

Have you ever looked at the numbers on a gas cylinder? If you look carefully at the cylinder, you'll see some code on the top of it. This code on the cylinder for your safety.

The letters A, B, C, D written at the beginning of these codes are in 4 groups related to 12 months of the year.

Here the letter A is used for the months of January, February and March, while the letters B is used for the months of April, May and June. Similarly, letter C is used for the months of July, August and September, so D is used for October, November and December.

The letters are followed by numbers that represent year. If A20 is written on a cylinder, it means the months of January, February or March of 2020.

For example, the code on the cylinder reads B.21, it means the cylinder is going to expire in April, May and June of 2021.

Not only that, but these numbers also describe the testing time of the cylinder. According to the example above, the testing of the cylinder will take place in April, May and June of 2021. In this case, if you take a cylinder that has expired beyond the date of testing, that cylinder can be harmful to you.