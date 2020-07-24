'Have to take decision consistent with Constitution': Rajasthan Governor writes to CM Gehlot, objects to 'gherao' remark

Under attack from the Congress for not calling an Assembly session despite a request, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday shot off a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after the latter said that his government will not be responsible if people of the state "gherao" Raj Bhavan.

Gehlot, along with his 100 MLAs camped at Raj Bhavan, demanding an urgent assembly session amid a raging political crisis and left after assurances.

"Before I could discuss the matter with experts regarding Assembly session, you have publically said that if Raj Bhawan is 'gheraoed' then it is not your responsibility," Mishra said in his letter to Gehlot.

"If you and your Home Ministry can't protect the Governor then what about law & order in the state? What agency should be contacted for the Governor's security? I've never heard such a statement from any CM," the letter read.

"Is this not the beginning of a wrong trend where MLAs protest at Raj Bhawan?" he asked.

Gehlot had earlier met the Governor, requesting him to call a session of the assembly. Gehlot also accused him of working under pressure of "top leaders" and hence, not giving permission to call a special Assembly session.

Gehlot said he hopes that the Governor will not come under "any pressure" and that an Assembly session shall be called soon.

Addressing the media, Gehlot said, "I am sure that Governor will not come under any pressure and he will make a decision on Assembly session soon. We hope the session begins soon and various issues can be discussed."

Calling the Governor a "constitutional head", he said: "I do not hesitate to say that he couldn`t have stopped the decision of calling (Assembly Session) without some pressure from the top. I have requested if he has any queries then it could have been solved. Why did he not decide yesterday? We have requested him again to make a decision soon. People are waiting."