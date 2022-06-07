Have support, will be successful: Independent candidate Dr Subhash Chandra confident of victory in RS polls

File Photo

Jaipur: As Rajya Sabha elections near, independent candidates are also busy devising their strategy apart from the big parties. Prominent independent Rajya Sabha candidate Dr Subhash Chandra on Tuesday thanked leaders who supported him in a press conference, stating that he had the support necessary for victory.

“Apart from BJP, I have the support of 9 MLAs. It is not difficult to garner the necessary support for victory. I have full faith that I will be successful in the election,” Dr Chandra said at the presser.

Dr Chandra, who was elected to the Upper House of the Indian Parliament back in August 2016, expressed gratitude to Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal and his Rashtriya Loktantrik party for their open support, calling it a matter of great joy.

“I have had talks with him on various issues of development. Rajasthan is the land of my ancestors, I have always participated in every program related to migrant Rajasthanis, whether it is at private level or government. After winning the election, I will raise the issue of Rajasthan prominently in the Rajya Sabha. I will do everything possible for Rajasthan,” Dr Chandra asserted.

“Some disgruntled MLAs of the government will cross vote”: Dr Subhash Chandra

Dr Subhash Chandra also said that it is not difficult to collect the necessary data for victory. “I have full support of independents and other parties. Some disgruntled MLAs of the government will also cross vote. There is internal resentment seeing the manner in which they have been treated in the government,” he said.

“Big opportunity for Sachin Pilot”

Dr Chandra said that he had a good friendship with Sachin Pilot's father, also seeking support from the Congress Leader. Dr Subhash Chandra said that this is an opportunity for Sachin Pilot. “He is a person of feisty and hardworking nature. A big opportunity has come to him right here. If this opportunity is missed today, he will not have a chance to become the Chief Minister till 2028,” he said.

“Media organisation was not used in elections”

“I have never used my media organisation in elections”, said Dr Chandra.

He went on to say that MLAs who are afraid are fencing.

“I have been a Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana for 6 years. The people there know what work I have done. In Haryana, the MLAs wanted me to win, so the victory was mine. If the MLAs of Rajasthan also want, the victory will be mine. We have not locked anyone in the hotel or any other place. Because I have no fear of any kind,” he added.

Dr Chandra also opined that the Rajya Sabha elections will decide the direction of the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Elections.

