'Have suffered patiently...': TMC MP Jawhar Sircar says he will quit Rajya Sabha over over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder

Sircar, a retired IAS officer, claimed that corruption by a section of leaders of his party and lack of action against them was one of the reasons for his decision.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 02:35 PM IST

'Have suffered patiently...': TMC MP Jawhar Sircar says he will quit Rajya Sabha over over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder
TMC MP Jawhar Sircar on Sunday wrote to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, the chief of his party, stating that he has decided to resign from Rajya Sabha and leave politics.

Sircar, a retired IAS officer, claimed that corruption by a section of leaders of his party and lack of action against them was one of the reasons for his decision.

"I have suffered patiently for a month since the terrible incident at RG Kar Hospital, and was hoping for your direct intervention with the agitating junior doctors, in the old style of Mamata Banerjee. It has not happened and whatever punitive steps that government is taking now are too little and quite late," he said in the letter.

"I think normalcy may have been restored in this state much earlier, if the caucus of the corrupt doctors was smashed and those guilty of taking improper administrative actions punished immediately after the scandalous incident happened," he added.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

